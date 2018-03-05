| by Jack Landau |

The GTA's population is booming — but not necessarily in the right places; The challenge of urban density — They can see the school from their balconies but their kids can’t attend; At last, Downsview Park is on the map; and more news:

The GTA's population is booming — but not necessarily in the right places (Toronto Star)

The challenge of urban density: They can see the school from their balconies but their kids can’t attend (Metro News)

Finding a home for Hamilton’s history (Toronto Star)

Toronto condo owner discovers unit listed on Airbnb behind her back — with more than 70 reviews (CBC News)

Stouffville mayor’s supporters believe he’s “the best mayor we’ve had in years” (Toronto Star)

Mimico Asylum's storied history still fascinates (Inside Toronto)

Shawn Micallef: At last, Downsview Park is on the map (Toronto Star)

New SmartTrack/GO Station Designs (Steve Munro)

Tour des Canadiens 3 Breaks Ground in Downtown Montreal (Montreal)

Empire Landmark: Vancouver's Tallest Building Demolition to Begin (Vancouver)

City Sells Six Development Sites in Historic Affordable Housing Deal (Calgary)

Grandin Tower Proposal Revised Following City Rejection (Edmonton)