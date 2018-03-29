| by Jack Landau |

Gregg Lintern to takeover as Toronto’s new chief planner, will focus on 'livability' (Metro News)

Downtown roadwork won’t be permitted overnight, Toronto councillors say (Toronto Star)

Davenport Diamond overpass plans coming together (Inside Toronto)

How a couple prepped their Leaside house for Airbnb—and how much they’re making (Toronto Life)

Ontario budget 2018: Liberals run deficit, introduce new spending in pre-election budget (Global News)

What's Going On Here? Kings Club:1100 KING ST. W. (Inside Toronto)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Woods Bagot Project to Develop New City Skyline in Perth (Perth)

Excavation for The Smithe Approaches Bottoming Out (Vancouver)

New Pedestrian Bridge to Westbrook Mall to Begin Construction (Calgary)

Engagement Sessions Ask Edmontonians to Map 2050 Vision (Edmonton)