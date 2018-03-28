| by Jack Landau |

Toronto council defers the vote on the north Yonge St. remake; If you want to be Toronto's mayor, the city will tell you how to run; Are rent-strikes the new war plan for priced-out tenants?; and more news:

Toronto council defers the vote on the north Yonge St. remake (Toronto Star)

If you want to be Toronto's mayor, the city will tell you how to run (Inside Toronto)

The fascinating stories behind the Hanlan’s Point hotel, High Park mineral baths and seven other lost Toronto landmarks (Toronto Life)

Mississauga sees massive increase in graffiti incidents (Toronto Star)

‘Vegandale’ neighbourhood brings veganism to the masses (Metro News)

Service on 501 Queen at Neville Loop (Steve Munro)

Massive changes on tap for Taylor-Massey Creek ravine in coming years (Inside Toronto)

Are rent-strikes the new war plan for priced-out tenants? (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Benoy Designs Mixed-Use Precinct for Historic Nanjing Riverfront Site (Nanjing)

Inglewood YWCA Facility Receives $8.6 Million in Provincial Funding (Calgary)

Planning Application Submitted for Eight-Storey Oliver Building (Edmonton)

Moderne Salvation Army Temple an Architectural Rarity in Vancouver (Vancouver)