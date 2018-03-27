| by Jack Landau |

Ryerson transit expert challenges the TTC’s findings on the King St. pilot project; Toronto councillors protest decision to not debate city’s financial future; Parkdale tenant strike expected to end after landlord backs down on rent increase; and more news:

Ryerson transit expert challenges the TTC’s findings on the King St. pilot project (Toronto Star)

Toronto councillors protest decision to not debate city’s financial future (Metro News)

Parkdale tenant strike expected to end after landlord backs down on rent increase (Toronto Star)

Our One Chance to Fix Yonge Street (Torontoist)

Torontonians asked if they want metal detectors at city hall (Toronto Star)

Another Glass Box: The Stalinist “Bunker” Edition (Torontoist)

Brampton talent comes together to tackle the urban future (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Benoy Designs Mixed-Use Precinct for Historic Nanjing Riverfront Site (Nanjing)

Former Home of Emily Carr University to Undergo Makeover (Vancouver)

WinSport Ski Jumps to be Dismantled (Calgary)

Augustana Church Site Now a Deep Hole (Edmonton)