| by Jack Landau |

New Progress Toronto political group plans to shake-up the status quo at city hall; TTC approves Humber Bay Shores shuttle bus to Mimico GO station; Ontario’s cottage market ride listings drought; and more news:

New Progress Toronto political group plans to shake-up the status quo at city hall (Toronto Star)

Hockey training facility for Scarborough coming by 2020, owners say (Inside Toronto)

Camp at Old City Hall set up for Indigenous people impacted by justice system (Toronto Star)

Ontario’s cottage market ride listings drought (Globe and Mail)

TTC approves Humber Bay Shores shuttle bus to Mimico GO station (Inside Toronto)

Broken bike rings are a hazard to pedestrians (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Tribeca's 30 Warren Tracking for Occupancy in Late 2018 (New York)

First Signs of Activity Spotted for Elenore on Fifth Development (Vancouver)

The Royal Quickly Approaches Final Height in the Beltline (Calgary)

Six Tenants to Anchor Upcoming Edmonton Airport Outlet Mall (Edmonton)