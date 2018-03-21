| by Jack Landau |

Sidewalk Labs 'hadn't foreseen' data concerns in designing Toronto neighbourhood; TTC board approves U-Pass for post-secondary students; Councillor Giorgio Mammoliti to run for Ontario PC party in June election; and more news:

Sidewalk Labs 'hadn't foreseen' data concerns in designing Toronto neighbourhood (CBC News)

Priced Out: Leslieville housing forum tackles affordability (Inside Toronto)

TTC board approves U-Pass for post-secondary students (Toronto Star)

Councillor Giorgio Mammoliti to run for Ontario PC party in June election (Metro News)

"Unilever Precinct" planning study open house: March 21 (Transit Toronto)

Introducing: Another Glass Box, a new weekly architecture feature (Torontoist)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

New Renderings Spotlight Amenities at SOM-Designed Chicago Tower (Chicago)

Council Approves $100 Million Fund to Boost Local Economy (Calgary)

Public Hearing for Wild Earth Bakery Redevelopment Extended (Edmonton)

Public Input Sought for Plans to Transform the Plaza of Nations (Vancouver)