| by Jack Landau |

Toronto council’s executive committee pushes off controversial report that points to future fiscal problems; Has Toronto Become a City of Instagram Photo Ops?; Uber halts self-driving test in Toronto after Arizona pedestrian death; and more news:

Toronto council’s executive committee pushes off controversial report that points to future fiscal problems (Toronto Star)

The great TTC fraud (Toronto Life)

North York condo prices increased last year, report shows (Inside Toronto)

Has Toronto Become a City of Instagram Photo Ops? (Torontoist)

Metrolinx to host Crosstown LRT construction update in Scarborough (Inside Toronto)

Uber halts self-driving test in Toronto after Arizona pedestrian death (CBC News)

Toronto residents creating vision for Rockcliffe Court property (Inside Toronto)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Breaks Ground in Los Angeles (Los Angeles)

New Affordable Housing Development Opens in Downtown Eastside (Vancouver)

University of Calgary: MacKimmie Tower Cladding Removal Begins (Calgary)

West Block Celebrates Topping Off (Edmonton)