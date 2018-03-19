| by Jack Landau |

Gates to be installed after car driven into Toronto streetcar tunnel again; Bombardier reportedly hires TD for Downsview site sale; Toronto's Hotel X at last expected to open its doors; and more news:

How to get a one-bedroom for under $1,000 in downtown Toronto: Win the lottery (Toronto Star)

King Street Update: February 2018 Data (Steve Munro)

Gates to be installed after car driven into Toronto streetcar tunnel again (Metro News)

Bombardier reportedly hires TD for Downsview site sale (Toronto Star)

Toronto's Hotel X at last expected to open its doors (Inside Toronto)

Service on 501L Queen to Long Branch (Steve Munro)

A Yonge Street for everyone is what North York needs (Inside Toronto)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Bjarke Ingels Group Reveals Design for National Theatre of Albania (Tirana)

Glenmore Dam Upgrades to Impact Reservoir Recreation Season (Calgary)

Tawatinâ Bridge Work Delayed by Unexpected Concrete Obstruction (Edmonton)

Long Awaited 'Terrace House' Site Cleared for Construction in Vancouver (Vancouver)