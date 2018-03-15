| by Jack Landau |

Toronto transit plans get major boost from federal, provincial governments; Toronto’s Long-Term Financial Plan; Leslieville condo dwellers start a climate change movement; and more news:

Toronto transit plans get major boost from federal, provincial governments (Toronto Star)

Community starts petition urging TRCA not to sell Rockcliffe property (Inside Toronto)

Toronto’s Long-Term Financial Plan: The Bill is Due (Steve Munro)

Leslieville condo dwellers start a climate change movement (Inside Toronto)

Ryerson University confirms students' reports of bedbugs in a classroom (Metro News)

Ontario pledges to match federal transit funding for Toronto (CTV News)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Work on Megatall Jeddah Tower Resumes After Delays (Jeddah)

PortLiving's Midtown Modern Rises in Mount Pleasant (Vancouver)

MoDA Announces Construction of GROW in Bankview (Calgary)

The Vermillion Resumes Construction After Lengthy Pause (Edmonton)