| by Jack Landau |

TTC proposes deeper discounts for college and university students; With Ford out of the running, Toronto mayoral race now wide open; Residents oppose plans to build meat packing plant in vacant lot near the Junction; and more news:

TTC proposes deeper discounts for college and university students (Toronto Star)

Chris Selley: With Ford out of the running, Toronto mayoral race now wide open (National Post)

Residents oppose plans to build meat packing plant in vacant lot near the Junction (Toronto Star)

Toronto could help Habitat for Humanity home buyers with down payments (Inside Toronto)

Inside Markham’s stunning new $52-million community centre, with a climbing wall, teaching kitchen and glow-in-the-dark playroom (Toronto Life)

Ryerson University investigating possible bedbugs in class (Metro News)

Learn more about proposed SmartTrack/GO stations, Unilever Precinct (Inside Toronto)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Curtain Wall Covers Chamfered Corners of 1326 South Michigan in Chicago (Chicago)

Fencing Seals Glass Dome at Hastings and Seymour, 25-Storey Tower Coming (Vancouver)

Norman Block's Contribution to Stephen Avenue (Calgary)

RE/MAX Field: The Other Green Monster (Edmonton)