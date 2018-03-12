| by Jack Landau |

How rampant development and poor planning left residents of this Etobicoke neighbourhood stuck in traffic; Pedestrian deaths won’t end as long as Toronto panders to cars and drivers; Superior Court judge declines to weigh in on how to run Toronto’s 2018 election; and more news:

Car drives into Queens Quay streetcar tunnel — again (Toronto Star)

Pedestrian deaths won’t end as long as Toronto panders to cars and drivers (Globe and Mail)

How rampant development and poor planning left residents of this Etobicoke neighbourhood stuck in traffic (Toronto Star)

Talking it out: Toronto launches next phase of poverty reduction efforts (Metro News)

OMB hearing set for contentious Roncesvalles Avenue development (Inside Toronto)

Superior Court judge declines to weigh in on how to run Toronto’s 2018 election (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Largest Regeneration Scheme in Wales to Begin Construction in September (Cardiff)

New Westminster Council Approves Tower with Artist Housing (Vancouver)

Anthem's Memorial Drive Project Under Construction Beside Bow River (Calgary)

WestOak Development Bringing Mid-Rise Condominium to Windsor Park (Edmonton)