| by Jack Landau |

Toronto's Bentway will be a new platform for public art; YRT's Richmond Hill Centre Terminal extension opens February 18; BMO to build new 'urban campus' across from Yonge-Dundas Square; and more news:

Construction begins on McNicoll Bus Garage in Scarborough (Inside Toronto)

Toronto’s Bentway will be a new platform for public art (Globe and Mail)

YRT's Richmond Hill Centre Terminal extension opens February 18 (Transit Toronto)

BMO to build new 'urban campus' across from Yonge-Dundas Square (Toronto Star)

WALKABOUT: Exploring the eastern prong of the Yonge-University subway (Inside Toronto)

Twin chimneys demolished at former Nanticoke Generating Station (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Time-Lapse Videos Capture Construction of Two New NYC Condominiums (New York)

Application Submitted to Revive Hollywood Theatre, Develop Adjacent Site (Vancouver)

Heavy Machinery Signals Start of 500 Block Project (Calgary)