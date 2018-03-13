| by Jack Landau |

Work is underway at the Bloor and Parliament streets site of Tridel's Via Bloor, a complex of 38 and 46-storey condominium towers. Designed by architectsAlliance, Via Bloor advanced into the preliminary construction stages earlier this year after the project's construction management plan was approved by the Toronto & East York Community Council in January, allowing Tridel to obtain a hoarding permit and move forward with activity on the site.

Facing northwest to Via Bloor, image courtesy of Tridel

Crews from Michael Bros Excavation arrived at the site just over a month ago to begin grading the wedge-shaped lot in advance of shoring work. Most recently, drilling rigs from Deep Foundations have joined the Michael Bros digging equipment, boring holes around the site's perimeter to construct the shoring. The below-grade system consists of vertical retaining walls to hold back the surrounding earth and allow for a safe excavation of the site's four-level underground parking garage.

Shoring at Via Bloor site viewed from Howard Street, image by Forum contributor Benito

The phase is expected to last five months, scheduled to conclude in July. Excavation will be followed by the 23-month forming phase for the shared podium and towers, scheduled to conclude in May 2020. Installation of the building envelope is expected to commence in May 2019 and continue for 16 months, with the plan to have the towers fully clad in August 2020. Interior work will last an expected 26 months, from September 2019 to October 2020, and streetscaping will take place for 6 months, from August 2020 to January 2021. The first occupancies are targeted to begin in February 2021, with the final residents expected to move in that October.

Facing east across the Via Bloor site, image via Tridel construction webcam

Via Bloor aerial view, image courtesy of Tridel

