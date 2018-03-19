| by Jack Landau |

Aragon Properties' Enigma on the Park has reached an important milestone as the Quadrangle-designed condominium development has reached its final 9-storey height above MacGregor Park on St. Helens Avenue in Toronto's Bloor and Lansdowne area. We last checked in on the project's construction back in August, when forming was in progress for the L-shaped building's fourth level. Since then, the four-storey podium and the distinctive shifted tower levels above have been fully formed.

Facing north to Enigma on the Park, image by Forum contributor agoraflaneur

Cladding installation has commenced across the development site. A mix of dark-tinted punched windows and window wall has appeared along the podium levels. The insulation surrounding punched window sections is to be covered by metal panels with a two-tone geometric pattern. On upper storeys, metal frames now form the outline of rhomboid-shaped windows, which will be surrounded in the same geometric finish.

South side of Enigma on the Park, image by Forum contributor agoraflaneur

West of the podium (and to the left of the photo above), dark-tinted glazing can be seen enclosing the development's three-storey, 1,717 m² commercial/office component. It acts as a buffer between the rail corridor, adjacent to the west, and the residences.

In the southeast corner of the site along St. Helens Avenue, a block of three-storey townhomes are designed to serve as a contextual bridge between the site's moderate density and the low-rise residential homes of the neighbourhood to the north and east. Window installation for the townhome component is practically complete, the walls to be finished in a mix of brick and metal panel, tying the modern style of the complex in with the surrounding traditional residential and industrial architecture.

Townhomes on the east side of Enigma on the Park, image by Forum contributor agoraflaneur

The completed development will include a total of 86 condominium suites, divided in a mix of 3 bachelor units with average sizes of 39 m², 38 one-bedroom units with average sizes of 57 m², 40 two-bedroom units with average sizes of 90 m², and 5 three-bedroom units with average sizes of 136 m².

Enigma on the Park, image courtesy of Aragon Properties

