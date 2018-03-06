| by Jack Landau |

Three years after an ambitious proposal was submitted by State Building Group and Stanford Homes a bowtie-shaped lot at the northeast corner of Front and Spadina, a revised plan rezoning application has landed with the City, revealing a thoroughly reworked design that replaces the former plan by architectsAlliance.

2015 iteration of 400 Front Street, no longer planned, image via submission to City of Toronto

The previous plan for 400 Front Street—appealed to the Ontario Municipal Board (OMB) in 2016—called for towers with heights of 24, 25, 56, and 60 storeys, and with almost 2,300 housing units. In its place, a new plan designed by Kirkor Architects proposes three towers with heights of 26, 57, and 59 storeys, a combined 1,937 condominium units, and 3,597 m² of retail across the site.

2018 plan for 400 Front Street, image via submission to City of Toronto

Like the previous version, the 2018 plan places the bulk of the density at the northeast corner of the site at Wellington and Blue Jays Way, while also adding a high-rise presence at the site's southwest corner at Front and Spadina. In the southwest, the 26-storey, 97.5-metre-high west tower would rise to the south of the 1911-built Clarence Square Building at 49 Spadina Avenue. The podium takes its height from adjacent 49 Spadina, while curved corners mark the tower above. (Below, The Well's office tower—now under construction across Spadina—can be seen at the left side of the image. Early CityPlace towers appear on the right side.)

Looking northeast to 400 Front Street's 26-storey tower, image via submission to City of Toronto

Between the southwest and northeast portion os the property, a 1,608m² parkland dedication has been introduced in the revised proposal in response to issues identified in an April 2017 Request for Direction report from City Planning, providing a pedestrian link from Front street to the east end of Clarence Square. The two taller towers on Wellington would rise to heights of 191.75 and 198.75 metres from a shared podium of 2 and 8-storey volumes.

South-facing aerial view of 400 Front Street, image via submission to City of Toronto

A fourth building on the east side of the parkland dedication, 2 storeys and 7.5 metres tall, is also part of the plan plan, scheduled to face the OMB at a hearing beginning in June.

Looking west to 400 Front Street's 26-storey tower, image via submission to City of Toronto

