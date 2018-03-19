| by Jack Landau |

Earlier in the week, we took a look at what's coming next at Daniels Erin Mills in Mississauga—three towers in a new phase on the northeast corer of Erin Mills Parkway and Eglinton Avenue. Kitty corner from them though, work continues on Arc, The Daniels Corporation's third tower at the site, a 19-storey condominium with a unique, undulating design by Kirkor Architects.

Looking north to Arc at Erin Mills, image by Forum contributor GenerationLee

When we last checked up on the project’s construction progress back in mid-January, the building stood four storeys above Erin Mills Parkway. Since then, the building has risen to a height of eight storeys, with forming in progress for the 9th level at the south end. Due to the cantilevered design, forming at the north end, now sitting four storeys above Eglinton, lags behind the comparatively quicker progress to the south.

Looking southwest to Arc at Erin Mills, image by Forum contributor GenerationLee

The tower's sculptural massing is already setting it apart from its rectilinear 25-storey neighbours, the West Tower condominium and the Skyrise purpose-built rental tower in the Daniels Erin Mills community. The relationship between organic and rectilinear design languages is to be replicated at the new phases across the intersection, which also proposes an organic centrepiece tower flanked by two towers with simpler massings.

Looking southwest to Arc at Erin Mills, image by Forum contributor

Forming of the tower is expected to top out at 19 storeys midway into the year, with initial residential occupancies anticipated to begin in 2019. Upon completion, the project will make a big contribution to the local public realm in the form of a landscaped plaza by Land Art Design, capable of supporting local pop-up market or community event stalls.

Daniels Arc at Erin Mills, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

For more information about the community, including several renderings of what this unique building will look like, make sure to check out our database file, linked below. Want to share your thoughts? Leave a comment in the space provided on this page, or join the conversation in our associated Forum thread.