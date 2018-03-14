| by Nicholas Del Prete |

In January of this year, Neudorfer Development Corporation resubmitted a site plan approval application to the City for a redevelopment proposal of properties at 1439 Bloor Street West and 80 and 82 Perth Avenue in Toronto's West End. Designed by Barrett Architect Inc., the proposed development is a fully residential building.

Looking southwest to 1439 Bloor Street West, image via submission to City of Toronto

On a sloping site where Bloor Street dives to pass under the Kitchener rail corridor, the building's lobby is accessed from the Bloor sidewalk on the P1 level. Vehicles accessing the garage or service bay will have driveway access from Perth Avenue. Four townhomes will also have direct access from the Perth sidewalk. Two underground parking levels have space for 134 cars and 128 bicycles.

Aerial view of the vacant development site at 1439 Bloor Street West, image via submission to City of Toronto

Immediately west of the building is the West Toronto Rail Path, also accessed via stairs from the Bloor Street sidewalk. Mostly low-rise mixed residential and commercial neighbourhoods are located to the southeast and the north of this proposal. Other redevelopment in the area includes Castlepoint Numa's mixed-use Lower JCTdevelopment further south on Perth, and Choice Properties' grand plans at 2280 Dundas West to the west side of the rail corridor. Bloor GO and UPX Station and Dundas West subway station are both a short walk from the front door.

Site plan/ground floor plan at 1439 Bloor Street West, image via submission to City of Toronto

Indoor and outdoor amenities are planned on the ground level, joined by storage and recycling rooms. Architectural drawings show aluminum-framed windows, Ashlar cut-stone masonry on the P1 and ground levels, a light grey precast up to level 4, and brick veneer cladding starting at level 2 and continuing above.

Looking southwest to the exterior design of 1439 Bloor Street West, image via submission to City of Toronto

