Early this month, a plan was submitted to the City of Toronto seeking rezoning to permit a 12-storey, mixed-use building on a 2,917 m² site at 540-544 King Street West and 1 -7 Morrison Street. The plan from developers Allied Properties REIT and Great Gulf calls for a 27,625 m² building designed by Hariri Pontarini Architects, containing 15,483 m² of office uses and 2,962 m² of retail uses, with the remaining 8,937 m² space for 77 residential condominium units. Allied would be leading the commercial component, with Great Gulf in charge of the residential elements.

Site of the proposed development, image via submission to City of Toronto

Rising to a 51.85-metre height (170.1 feet), the building would add to the established mid-rise streetwall along this stretch of King West. Along the main King Street frontage, a two-storey ground level treatment would feature vertical stone pilasters, set back to create areas for café seating and patios. Double height ceilings and extensive glazing will offer views from and into the lower levels, fostering interaction between the retail and lobby spaces and passersby. The various entrances to the residential, office and retail components would feature bronzed metal canopy arbors.

Facing north to 544 King West, image via submission to City of Toronto

Above, the building's second tier—on levels three through seven—would be differentiated with a series of horizontal bands of bronzed metal panels and glass wrap. Above level 7, the massing is set back for levels 8 through 12, with projecting balconies and terraces respecting the horizontal emphasis of the commercial levels below.

Facing northwest to 544 King West, image via submission to City of Toronto

The 77 condo units are proposed in a mix of 4 one-bedroom units, 49 two-bedroom units and 24 three-bedroom units. Approximately 94% of the proposed units include two and three-bedroom layouts are geared towards larger households. The units would be accessed via a separate lobby space fronting onto Morrison Street to the north.

Aerial view facing southeast to 544 King West, image via submission to City of Toronto

Residents would have access to a proposed 117 m² indoor amenity space, connecting with a 150 m² outdoor terrace. Amenity space is also proposed for the office component, with 223 m² of indoor space connecting with two outdoor rooftop terraces.

Aerial view facing southwest to 544 King West, image via submission to City of Toronto

The site would be served by a three-level underground garage containing a total of 125 vehicular parking spaces, including 53 resident spaces and 72 commercial spaces for office and retail uses. 161 bicycle parking spaces are also proposed, with 77 bicycle spaces dedicated to building residents and 84 reserved for the commercial component.

Aerial view facing northeast to 544 King West, image via submission to City of Toronto

This proposal follows on an earlier plan for an 8-storey office building on the western portion of the site, which was approved in 2009. The expanded footprint and increased density will require amendments to an existing by-law for the site before the project can proceed.

Aerial view facing northwest to 544 King West, image via submission to City of Toronto

