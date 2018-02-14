| by Jack Landau |

Last month, the start of lakefilling operations at Essroc Quay marked the first steps in transforming Toronto's Port Lands to support future urbanization. A seven-year, $1.25 billion Flood Protection project aims to re-naturalize the mouth of the Don River, creating a new river valley through the Port Lands, as well as a new island, plus necessary infrastructure such as public parks, roads and bridges. With construction now underway, the public will be given the opportunity to voice feedback on the project's proposed Promontory Park and River Valley at an upcoming community consultation hosted by Waterfront Toronto.

New river valley, Villiers Island and the re-naturalized mouth of the Don River, image courtesy of Waterfront Toronto

At the meeting, members of the public will be briefed on the project by Ward 30 Councillor Paula Fletcher and project team members from Waterfront Toronto and Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates, followed by a question and answer period with representatives of the City of Toronto and Toronto and Region Conservation. Feedback is also being collected through a brief online survey titled “How to Make a Great Park.”

The public meeting will take place on Thursday, February 22, 2018 in the Ada Slaight Hall at Daniels Spectrum, located at 585 Dundas Street East in Regent Park. Drop-in hours are 6 PM to 9 PM, while presentations will take place from 7:00-7:45 PM.

The public meeting will take place on Thursday, February 22, 2018 in the Ada Slaight Hall at Daniels Spectrum, located at 585 Dundas Street East in Regent Park. Drop-in hours are 6 PM to 9 PM, while presentations will take place from 7:00-7:45 PM.