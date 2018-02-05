| by Jack Landau |

Following the successful introduction of the first phase, 45-storey tower in Tridel and Rowntree Enterprises' Auberge On The Park community, Tridel is moving forward with marketing of the 29-storey Auberge II. Matching the design of its Graziani + Corazza-designed sibling, Auberge II will offer 215 suites ranging in size from 542 to 2,207 ft², priced starting from the mid-$400,000s.

Auberge II, image courtesy of Tridel

Residents of the 29-storey Auberge II will share with the first phase the II BY IV Design-appointed amenities found in the connecting podium. We took a closer look at the amenities back in November. They will be complemented by a 2,580 m² park framed by the towers.

Park planned for Auberge On The Park site, image courtesy of Tridel

The Auberge on the Park site plan shows Auberge II poised so that north and south views from suites will be long, looking between the neighbouring Carrington on the Park towers to the north toward the Oak Ridges Morraine, while south views will extend over the lush Don Valley toward Toronto's Downtown Skyline, framed by phase 1 and future phase 3.

Auberge On The Park site plan, image courtesy of Tridel

With zoning plans of the development recently settled, the City reviewing the site plan application, and registration in full swing for the second phase, 2018 is set to be a big year for the former Inn on the Park site.

You can find more project facts and renderings by visiting our database file for Auberge, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.