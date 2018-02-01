| by Jack Landau |

With another busy month of city-building, transportation, and real estate talk now behind us, we round up January 2018's hottest stories, projects, and Forum discussions.

Our Top Ten News Stories

1. Growth to Watch For 2018: Queen West, Roncy & Liberty Village

View over Ontario Place.

Our annual Growth to Watch For series returned in January, and our second instalment covering Queen West, Roncesvalles, and Liberty Village was the month's most popular article. In second place, news of a high-rise addition to an office building at 415 Yonge Street garnered plenty of interest.

2. 42-Storey Addition Proposed for Office Building at 415 Yonge

3. Lakefilling Marks First Step for Port Lands Transformation

4. Tower Community Proposed Near Scarborough City Centre

5. Growth To Watch For 2018: Entertainment District

6. Details Emerging for Sky-Scraping Expo City 5 in Vaughan

7. Final Crane Being Installed at CIBC Square Construction Site

8. Allied Submits Plan to Float Office Space Over Heritage Buildings

9. Condo, Retail Complex With New LCBO HQs Dubbed Sugar Wharf

10. EllisDon and Renzo Piano Team Selected for New Courthouse

Our Top Ten Database Files

1. 357 King West

357 King West, image courtesy of Great Gulf

The latest high-rise development to hit the market in Toronto's Entertainment District, the database file for Great Gulf's 357 King West was our most viewed in January, beating out heavyweight projects like The One and CIBC Square.

2. The One

3. CIBC Square

4. Pinnacle One Yonge

5. The Well

6. Commerce Court 3

7. Theatre District Residence

8. Mirvish Village

9. 8-20 Widmer

10. Lower Don Lands Redevelopment

Our Top Ten Forum Threads

1. CIBC Square

CIBC Square construction site, image by Forum contributor Michael62

Our most popular Forum thread from the month of January was that of CIBC Square. The first phase of the massive office tower complex had its third crane installed last month, and the start of forming has generated quite a bit of excitement. In second place, the thread for the Massey Tower remains popular as the 60-storey tower rises taller into skyline views.

2. Massey Tower

3. Ten York Street Condos

4. The One

5. 1 Yorkville

6. Wellesley on the Park

7. Commerce Court 3

8. Union Station Revitalization

9. Monde

10. Pinnacle One Yonge The Well

***