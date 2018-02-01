| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday shows almost four years of change in what has become one of Toronto's densest concentrations of new high-rise development. Back in May 2014, this metamorphosis was already evident in south-facing views from Bulwer Street, just north of Queen and west of Soho. Looking across the surface parking lot that long scarred the urban fabric of Queen West, the shot shows the active construction sites of (R-L) QRC West, Peter Street Condos, Tableau Condos, The Pinnacle on Adelaide, Picasso Condos, and Theatre Park.

Entertainment District skyline, May 2014, image by Forum contributor Soho

Returning to the same spot in January 2018 forces the viewer to peer through the construction hoarding of the soon-to-be three-storey, Sweeny &Co Architects-designed MEC Queen Street flagship location, which is just now reaching grade. All of the active projects from the 2014 view have since been completed, while newer additions like 87 Peter Street and The Bond have added even more height and density to the landscape, and the CN Tower has been effectively hidden (and that's not an easy thing to do).

Entertainment District skyline and MEC Queen Street, January 2018, image by Forum contributor Soho

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!