| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday takes us to Midtown Toronto's Yonge and Eglinton intersection, where the site of a former bus terminal serving Eglinton subway station has been transformed with construction for the new Crosstown LRT. Turning back the clocks just a year and a half to August 2016, the open-air bus terminal that opened with Eglinton Station in 1954 was replaced a half-century later by a new sheltered terminal within Canada Square to the south. This large plot of land would sit idle until mid-2016, when crews began to assemble on site to start demolishing the bus bays.

Facing south over the former Eglinton Station bus terminal, 2016, image by Forum contributor drum118

Returning to the same vantage point in 2018, perched atop the Yonge Eglinton Centre podium roof, yields a changed view. The abandoned bus terminal shown in the 2016 photo above has been completely demolished, replaced with construction activity for the Crosstown LRT's new Eglinton Station. The twin tunnel boring machines used to tunnel the western portion of the line from Yonge to Keele now sit below the active construction site, awaiting extraction. The station itself will only take up a small portion of the site, while the remainder of the site is slated for redevelopment following the completion of the Crosstown.

Facing south over the former Eglinton Station bus terminal, 2018, image by Edward Skira

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!