| by Jack Landau |

It has been roughly two years and eight months since Lanterra Developments broke ground on their Wellesley on the Park project, just west of Toronto's Yonge and Wellesley intersection. Construction of the 60-storey tower—designed by KPMB Architects, working with the IBI Group—first involved several months of shoring, excavation, and below-grade forming that extended well beyond the tower's footprint, as a large portion of the site's at-grade area will become a new 1.6-acre public park. Above-grade, construction for the tower has been progressing since the start of 2017, and the tower's growing height has begun to impact views from the surrounding blocks.

Wellesley on the Park viewed from the east on Yonge Street, image by Craig White

Now standing 15 storeys above Wellesley Street, Wellesley on the Park's organic curves have become apparent to passersby. In views captured from the south, the series of terraced stepbacks that transition the podium levels to the more slender tower floorplate is especially eye-catching, and will add visual interest to visitors of the new park that surrounds the tower base.

Wellesley on the Park viewed from the southeast, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

Since work transitioned from the podium levels to the repeating layouts of the tower floors, the speed of construction has increased significantly. With workers now in the swing of forming one every week, Wellesley on the Park's ascent is expected to continue at this rate, and bring the building into prominent skyline views by the end of the year.

Wellesley on the Park viewed from the northeast, image by Craig White

As the tower floors rise above, cladding installation has begun on the building's podium levels. The first panels of this curtainwall glazing system were spotted in early December, with solid frit patterned spandrels along slab fronts, visually dissolving from translucent to clear for the windows. Unlike the primarily curtainwall-clad podium levels, the tower portion above will be finished in window wall cladding behind by wraparound balconies.

Cladding installation for Wellesley on the Park as seen in mid-January, image by Forum contributor Benito

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.