| by UrbanToronto Staff |

The Vaughan Metropolitan Centre transit hub is open for service!

On Sunday, December 17, 2017, the public opening of the TTC Line 1 Subway Extension changed the face of transit forever in York Region. The is the first subway ever in York Region bringing transit customers up to Vaughan Metropolitan Centre (VMC).

Vaughan Metropolitan Centre station, image courtesy of vivaNext

You’ll be moved!

Also opened for service is the newest Viva bus rapid transit (BRT) Rapidway segment and Vaughan Metropolitan Centre Station on Highway 7. As VMC Station is fully connected to the new VMC subway station, bus rapid transit meets subway for the first time!

The new Rapidway section runs west of Jane Street to Edgeley Boulevard, with dedicated centre lanes to take riders to the VMC. Including the previously completed section, the Rapidway will run the full 3.6 kilometres from Bowes Road to Edgeley, the bus-only lanes clearly marked with red asphalt.

Coming in 2018, SmartCentres Place Bus Terminal will complete the transit powerhouse at VMC, as YRT buses begin providing services from this stunning new bus terminal.

An extraordinary station

Along with the Rapidway comes an extraordinary Viva station for a new downtown destination – the Vaughan Metropolitan Centre Rapidway station. The design of VMC Station was inspired by historic and modern European transportation architecture. The open, airy domed glass canopy shelters the road and station.

A few fun facts about VMC Station for Viva BRT:

• Single canopy is 50m long x 22m wide – bigger than the other Viva stations to accommodate more bus and passenger traffic.

• Steel structure assembled as three roof sections [now installed]; eight ladder sections [the first just arrived]; and 70 smaller infill sections.

• Uses a combination of aluminum, painted steel, ceramic frit and tinted glass panels – overall, the station will appear light grey with blue and white accents.

• Heated waiting areas on each platform.

The future is now

It’s only 43 minutes via subway to downtown from the VMC, but there’s no need to go anywhere. If you’re at Vaughan Metropolitan Centre, you’ve already arrived! Welcome to the brilliant future of transit-oriented development, right here, right now in York Region. The VMC shows what it’s all been about: rapid transit connections that fuel livable, walkable, desirable communities, spur jobs and economic growth, creating places where we all want to live, work and play.