Relocating your business is an incredible opportunity to expand your efforts and reach a greater target audience, however finding the ideal location for your chosen industry can be a challenge. With Frankfurt acting as the best financial hub, and San Francisco labelled as the world’s most intellectual technological hub, you really are spoilt for choice. Those cities aside, however, Toronto poses as just as much of a great city to move your business to, particularly if you are looking for technological innovation. Once you’ve applied for your ESTA US visa, take a look at some of the top reasons as to why you should locate your business to Toronto.

Toronto skyline, image by A Great Capture via Flickr

1. Diversity

Toronto is undeniably one of the most diverse cities in the world, with talent available in every corner. Foreign entrepreneurs will be in their element in the Canadian city thanks to the diverse culture available, allowing start-ups to successfully pursue projects and disrupt the industry with their creative ideas. Whereas many business hubs favour males, Toronto also has a better reputation for female entrepreneurs, with 12.5% of partners at venture capital firms being women, which is more than double of that in the US.

2. Excellent For Reaching Millennials

Any business owner will understand the importance of having a presence among the millennial generation, which is exactly what relocating to Toronto will do for you. A survey conducted by the US News & World Report proved that millennials adore Canada, explaining how there are higher rates of employment and home ownership among Canadian millennials, making moving to Toronto a very tactical move. Considering that over 75% of millennials will make up the world’s workforce in years to come, paying attention to them is paramount.

3. Greater Cybersecurity

Now that we’re in a world full of technological innovation, where several work practices have been or are being digitalised, ensuring that a high level of cybersecurity is enforced is essential. Moving to Toronto can help businesses achieve this, as it ranks 2nd in the world for cybersecurity according to The Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI). Toronto plays a large role in researching and developing cybersecurity to ensure that all businesses can operate in a safe and secure manner.

4. Access To Strong Government Support

Compared to other cities in the US, Toronto has more advanced social policies and services available to support start-ups and established organisations alike. With this governmental aid, entrepreneurs are able to take leaps without the risk of losing important access to health facilities for themselves or their loved ones. Moreover, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has placed a large emphasis on supporting the technology sector, with $900m being donated to the cause in 2015.

5. It’s A Highly Sustainable City

It’s more than easy to forget about environmental impact when working in an office, however often, with the high usage of paper and consumption of energy, it can be damaging to the environment. Luckily, Toronto has been considered the most sustainable city in North America by the Sustainable Cities Index. Thanks to the emphasis on eco-friendly methods, you can operate a highly successful business in the city all in the knowledge that you’re helping to conserve the environment.

Toronto might not be your first choice when considering moving your business; however the benefits are definitely worth the move. In order to secure success as well as help to preserve our planet and natural facilities, operating in Toronto is the best choice, regardless of your industry.