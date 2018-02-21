| by Jack Landau |

A derelict stretch of Toronto's waterfront is quickly being transformed into he city's newest neighbourhood. Construction of Tridel and Hines' Bayside community has been progressing for a few years now along Queens Quay, east from Sherbourne Common towards the Parliament Street Slip. The community's first phase Aqualina is now complete, and second building Aquavista will wrap up construction this year immediately to its east.

The East Bayfront, image by Forum contributor Razz

Following on the heels of those buildings—both designed by Arquitectonica working with Kirkor Architects Planners—work has now started for the next two phases of the community. Known as Aquabella and The Waves at Bayside, the projects, with avant-garde designs by Copenhagen-based architects 3XN—both buildings will have two peaks—will be the final market condominium buildings in the community.

Aquabella (L) and The Waves at Bayside (R), images courtesy of Tridel/Hines

Successful sales for the community's third residential phase, Aquabella (90% back in October), means that the project is all set to get underway, and shoring has now begun. Shoring is also being conducted simultaneously for The Waves, but work for that building is not planned to continue past the stage until September 2018, according to a Waterfront Toronto document issued last October.

L-R: Waves at Bayside, Aquabella, Aitken Place Park, image by Forum contributor Razz

Work is also beginning for Aitken Place Park which will provide green space between Aquabella and Aquavsta. Upon completion, Aquabella’s 14 stepped storeys and The Waves’ 19 and 16-storey peaks should become landmarks in Toronto skyline views from the Port Lands.

