| by Jorge Quesada |

The City of Toronto, together with Metrolinx and the TTC are preparing the next step to bring more transit to communities around the City through a number of public consultations in March to discuss the development of six new SmartTrack stations and two new GO stations. The meetings will serve as an opportunity for members of the public to give feedback on the expansion plans, and receive further information about the proposed SmartTrack and GO stations.

Map of proposed SmartTrack and GO Stations, image via SmartTrack

In Toronto, the six new SmartTrack stations are being proposed for Kitchener and Lakeshore East/Stouffville corridors at St Clair/Old Weston, King/Liberty, East Harbour, Gerrard/Carlaw, Lawrence/Kennedy, and Finch/Kennedy. The two new GO Stations are planned for the Barrie corridor: At Spadina/Front, and Bloor/Landsdowne.

Thursday, March 1

Lithuanian House: 1573 Bloor Street West

6:30 pm – 8:30 pm, Presentation begins at 7:00 pm

Tuesday, March 6

Scarborough Civic Centre, Council Chamber: 150 Borough Drive

6:30 pm – 8:30 pm, Presentation begins at 7:00 pm

Wednesday, March 21

Queen Alexandra Middle School, Small Gym: 181 Broadview Avenue

6:15 pm - 9:00pm, Presentation begins at 7:30pm