| by Jack Landau |

Toronto's red-hot housing market is spilling over into the university towns of Southern Ontario, making them more attractive to investors, and helping fuel new condominium developments in these markets. In Waterloo, CTN Developments' ONE28 King St. N. aims to add a 15-storey condominium development to the mix, just steps from Wilfrid Laurier University.

ONE28 King St. N., image courtesy of CTN Developments

The Hatem Nassif Architects-designed development is offering 120 one and two-bedroom condominium units sized at 536 ft² to 959 ft² and priced from the high $200,000s. Geared towards students, investors, and young families, the project will offer residents a range of amenities, with interior spaces appointed by CTN's in-house design team. We took a look at these spaces in a recent article, and are now returning for a closer look at the project's interiors, this time previewing the building's suites.

Kitchen at ONE28 King St. N., image courtesy of CTN Developments

Above, a kitchen is pictured with stainless steel appliances, a kitchen island with wood-grain finishes to match the flooring, and bright backsplashes. Below, a view of one of the suites' bedrooms shows a naturally-lit space courtesy of large windows. Like the amenities, all interior spaces have been designed by CTN's in-house design team.

Bedroom at ONE28 King St. N., image courtesy of CTN Developments

Occupancy for the project is expected to take place as early as Spring 2020. Upon completion, the building will put residents just a few hundred metres south of Wilfrid Laurier University, in an area of Waterloo with a growing collection of mid- and high-rise residential towers and a Walkscore of 94.

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.