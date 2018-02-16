| by Jack Landau |

The podium levels are now taking shape at the site of East United Condos, a new high-rise condominium development by SigNature Communities, Berkshire Axis Development, and Andiel Homes at Toronto's Parliament and Adelaide intersection. The 24-storey Giannone Petricone Associates-designed development (three additional floors were approved by the OMB in January) has been under construction since early 2016, and progress above-grade is becoming evermore significant.

East United viewed from the east side of Parliament Street, image by Caleb Cho

Now three storeys tall at the east end, with work underway there on the fourth fourth slab, East United's Parliament Street frontage will rise another level before the structure steps back above the fifth level and work begins on the more slender tower floors above. To the west, additional stepbacks will transition the tower down to meet the scale of the two-storey Christie, Brown & Co. Stables building preserved facades at 95 Berkeley Street.

East United viewed from the west on Berkeley Street, image by Caleb Cho

Work on the project's Berkeley Street heritage frontage has progressed a fair bit since our last update in October. At that time, the stables' interior had been gutted in anticipation of demolition for the building's east and north walls, as well as the easternmost part of the south facade. In the time since, demolition has wrapped up, leaving just the preserved exterior walls in place.

Christie, Brown & Co. Stables building facades, image by Caleb Cho

The approval of three additional floors by the OMB has resulted in the project's previous unit count of 279 increasing by 10. In addition to the condo suites, the project will introduce 824 m² of commercial office space to the heritage frontage on Berkeley, and 207 m² of retail space along the site's Parliament Street frontage.

East United Condos, image courtesy of SigNature/Berkshire Axis/Andiel

