| by Jack Landau |

We have been keeping a close eye on the construction of Plaza and Berkeley's The Met, one of the pioneering condominium developments in Vaughan's emerging Downtown. We last checked in on the 35-storey, Quadrangle-designed condominium tower and townhome community in December, when forming had risen to P1 of the three-level underground parking garage. Since the start of 2018, much of the remaining areas of the P1 level have taken shape, and the first above-grade forming is now underway.

Facing south across the site of The Met in Vaughan, image by David Ackerman

The latest photos of the site, captured on Thursday afternoon, show that the first walls and columns have been poured for the tower's ground floor at the west end of the site, fronting Jane Street. Only a small section has risen above grade so far, though, with the bulk of the P1 level now formed, the footprints of the tower and townhome blocks should be evident in the coming weeks.

First signs of above grade work for The Met in Vaughan, image by David Ackerman

Though concrete is now visible to motorists passing the site on Jane Street, it will take some time before the tower begins to make its mark on the local skyline. Once complete, The Met will stand as the first high-rise residential development in Vaughan's Jane and 7 area since the 2015 and 2016 completions of Cortel's Expo City 1 & 2, and the first built since the 2017 opening of Vaughan Metropolitan Centre Station on the TTC's Toronto-York Spadina Subway Extension project.

Construction for The Met in Vaughan, image by David Ackerman

Additional density coming to the surrounding blocks will further fill out Vaughan's nascent downtown, including the already under-construction Nord East towers at Expo City, while to the west of The Met, Vaughan Centre PwC Tower/YMCA/Library and the SmartCentres Terminal will add even more office space, public space, and infrastructure to the growing node.

Additional information and renderings can found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the space provided at the bottom of this page.