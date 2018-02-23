| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a north-facing view of Toronto's Yonge and College area. Submitted by Forum contributor Larissa Doherty, this shot shows Canderel Residential's 66-storey YC Condos rising next to Lifetime Developments and CentreCourt Developments' 50-storey Karma Condos.

YC Condos and Karma, image by Forum contributor Larissa Doherty

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.