| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a west-facing aerial view from the TD Centre in Toronto's Financial District. Submitted by Forum contributor DB13, this view is bounded by the Entertainment District to the north and Billy Bishop Airport to the south. In the distance, the skyline of the Humber Bay Shores community can be seen just right of centre.

West-facing view from the TD Centre, image by Forum contributor DB13

