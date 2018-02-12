| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to University Avenue for a view of Urban Capital and Malibu Investments' Smart House. Submitted to the project's Forum thread by contributor Red Mars, this view shows the architectsAlliance-designed "micro-condo" development topped out at 25 storeys on Queen Street West, just west of University Avenue.

Smart House viewed from University Avenue, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

