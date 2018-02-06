| by Jack Landau |

With just a few panels of glazing left to install, the curving exterior of Great Gulf's 76-storey One Bloor East is practically fully realized at Toronto's Yonge and Bloor intersection. In today's Photo of the Day, we are shown an acute angle view of the Hariri Pontarini-designed condominium tower's north facade over Bloor Street.

One Bloor East, image by Jack Landau

