| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view from Midtown Toronto's Yonge and Eglinton area. Submitted to our Forum by contributor steveve, this view faces south on Yonge Street from the corner of Orchard View Blvd. The impact of E Condos' 58 and 38-storey towers has become evident as they rise into the local skyline, with the taller south tower now standing as the tallest Toronto building north of the Four Seasons in Yorkville.

Facing south on Yonge Street from north of Eglinton, image by Forum contributor steveve

