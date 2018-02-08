| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a dusk view of the growing skyline of Toronto's Humber Bay Shores area. This view looks across the newly-cleared site of the former Kraft Mr. Christie's Bakery, and on to the cluster of high-rise condominium developments that have added thousands of residents to the waterfront neighbourhood in recent years.

Humber Bay Shores skyline, image by Craig White

