| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features an aerial view from Toronto's Garden District, submitted by Forum contributor innsertnamehere. Facing northeast from Jazz at Church and Shuter, this view shows the recently-completed Core Condos and Pace Condos being joined by the Ryerson Jarvis Residence and Grid Condos. Obscured in this view, the under-construction Dundas Square Gardens will rise to a height of 50 storeys, and appear between Grid and Pace as forming continues.

Facing northeast from Jazz, image by Forum contributor innsertnamehere

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.