| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day comes to us from Forum contributor ScrappyTO, who submitted a skyline view of Toronto's CityPlace and Bathurst-Fort York skyline to our thread for Minto's Westside project. Captured from 60 Bathurst Street, this view faces south over Niagara Street, showing the contrast between the street's classic Toronto character and the modern condominium communities to the south.

Fort York-CityPlace skyline, image by Forum contributor ScrappyTO

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.