| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a skyline view of Toronto, captured during Tuesday's unseasonably Spring-like conditions. Submitted by Forum contributor Rascacielo, this southwest-facing view from the Church and Wellesley area shows Downtown Toronto engulfed in a thick layer of fog.

Foggy view of the Toronto skyline, image by Forum contributor Rascacielo

