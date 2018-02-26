| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us high above Mississauga for a view of the city's growing Downtown. Captured by drone and submitted to our Forum by contributor Jasonzed, this southwest-facing view shows the contrast between the city's low-density subdivisions and high-rise residential towers. Cityzen Development Group and Fernbrook Homes' Absolute World remain the tallest of the bunch, with the MAD architects-designed towers standing 56 and 50 storeys above the Hurontario Street and Burnhamthorpe Road intersection.

Aerial view of Downtown Mississauga, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.