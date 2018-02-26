| by Craig White |

Oxford Properties has announced plans for a 60-storey office tower to be built at the northwest corner of Harbour and Bay streets in Downtown Toronto's quickly transforming South Core. Designed by Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners of London, England, the building, branded The HUB, will offer 1.4 million square feet of space. Few other stats for are yet known about the proposed building at this point, including its height in metres, although that should be public shortly. At 60 storeys—office storeys are now typically higher than in office towers from before the last decade—plus with an atypically tall ground floor, look for this building to be a rival for tallest office tower in Toronto.

The HUB amidst the buildings of Toronto's South Core, image courtesy of Oxford Properties

The tower will be positioned back from the corner allowing the heritage Toronto Harbour Commission Building to be seen from the corner at Bay. The HUB's standard office floors will also start many metres above the roof of the six-storey Harbour Commission Building, cantilevered over it.

Looking northwest to The HUB, Toronto Harbour Commission Building to the left, image courtesy of Oxford Properties

The building has an exoskeleton similar to that of The One, a primarily residential tower now selling at Bloor and Yonge streets in Toronto's Bloor-Yorkville area. Office floors are shown to hang from central piers in the renderings. Mid-tower, the building is proposed to include some multi-level atriums.

Atriums mid-tower at The HUB, designed by Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners for Oxford Properties

The top of the building will include a glassed-in winter garden with views of the city and lake, a possible location for an observation level with a restaurant and bar (although no hints of such facilities are shown in the initial renderings).

Top of the tower at The HUB, designed by Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners for Oxford Properties

Oxford is responding to an historically tight Toronto market for office space. The building's name 'The HUB' looks to be positioning the building as a draw for tech-related firms which have been quickly absorbing office space in Toronto. A short walk through an expanded PATH system to Union Station, The HUB would also be very close to the country's busiest transit hub as well.

