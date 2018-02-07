| by Jack Landau |

About six months after the start of construction and four months since the official ground breaking, Mizrahi Developments has relaunched the website for their hotly anticipated The One, offering new details about the "supertall" luxury condo tower by Foster + Partners and Core Architects, set to become Toronto's and Canada's new tallest building.

Looking west along Bloor at The One, image courtesy of Mizrahi Developments

The relaunched website welcomes visitors with a video highlighting views of and from the tower, as well as glimpses of suite interiors. Delving deeper, the updated website offers detailed information on the tower’s architecture, including the planning and creative process, as well as details about the exoskeleton hybrid support system, the public realm, and the incorporated heritage component.

Other features including an interactive floorplan viewer and a section highlighting amenities provide insight into how residents will interact with their suites and common spaces. There is plenty more to explore at The One's relaunched website, and we'll be sure to return in the coming months for closer looks at the various features and spaces within the project.

City views from The One, image courtesy of Mizrahi Developments

In the meantime, early construction work is progressing at the site of The One. Shoring activity is well underway, and one of the next steps will be the installation of a specialized shoring rig. This massive rig—currently being delivered from Europe—will create the "super columns" that will form the base of the tower's hybrid exoskeleton support system.

Site of The One, image by Forum contributor Benito

