| by Jack Landau |

Contractors, developers, property owners, and engineers will congregate next month at Brampton's Pearson Convention Centre for a conference, hosted by GeoSolv Design/Build Inc. and Geopier. On March 27th, professionals from all areas of the construction industry will gather to discuss how to overcome building challenges encountered on development sites in the province.

Sponsored by UrbanToronto, the Geo2018 Conference: Developing Challenging Sites will offer talks from industry experts, covering many aspects of land development, including ground improvement, how to scope site investigations, getting projects out of the ground, due diligence, and how challenging soil conditions can affect the design of structures.

Drilling in challenging soil, image courtesy of GeoSolv

Speakers at the event will include representatives and principals from Waterfront Toronto, Terraprobe, Moses Structural Engineers, Ground Force Environmental, Thurber Engineering, and other notable firms involved in local land development. The presidents of both companies hosting the event—GeoSolv Design/Build Incorporated's Mark Tigchelaar and Geopier Foundation Company's Kord J. Wissmann—are among those who will speak.

Those registering before the end of the day tomorrow (February 16th) can take advantage of an Early Bird Rate of only $48.67+HST. The registration fee will increase to $75.00+HST this weekend, so those interested in attending are encouraged to act fast. You can learn more about the event and register at this link.