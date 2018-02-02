| by Jack Landau |

With two phases complete and the third phase topped out at 29 storeys, Urban Capital's River City development continues to transform the northeast edge of Toronto's burgeoning West Don Lands area. To add to those buildings, new images now show the start of construction for the community's fourth phase, a 13-storey condominium development named 'Harris Square' in reference to is address on Lawren Harris Square, a new street named for the Group of Seven painter.

River City 3 (background) and shoring at Harris Square, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Shoring is now underway at the site of the 13-storey condominium development designed by Montreal-based Saucier + Perrotte Architects and Toronto's ZAS Architects. Crews and machinery from Deep Foundations arrived onsite in late January, starting the process of installing the site's below-grade earth retention system.

Shoring at Harris Square, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Harris Square will build upon the avant-garde architectural dialogue created by the two existing and one under construction phase of development. Discussed in an earlier article covering the project's later stages of planning, the project's design makes use of materials including smoked glazing, cast in place concrete, and black metal panelling.

Facing north towards Harris Square, image courtesy of Urban Capital

Upon completion, Harris Square will add another 154 condominium units to the emerging neighbourhood, while improving Eastern Avenue and Lower River Street with the addition of 227 m² of new retail space.

Facing west towards Harris Square, image courtesy of Urban Capital

