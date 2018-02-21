| by Jack Landau |

A proposal from earlier this month seeks to redevelop a line of five low-rise apartment buildings on Bathurst Street in Midtown Toronto's Forest Hill South area. The plan from Starlight Investments at 1637 Bathurst calls for a new 4-storey residential rental building to rise along the east side of the street between Burton and Ardmore roads. Proposed is an 8,190 m² building with a total floor space index (FSI) of 1.97 times the area of the lot, and an 18.65-metre height measured to the top of the mechanical penthouse level.

1637 Bathurst site, image via submission to City of Toronto

A change in grade above Bathurst Street—highest at the south end of the site—is currently addressed with a stone retaining wall beside the sidewalk. While the retaining wall would be largely maintained, the proposal aims to improve connection to Bathurst with a plan by Marton Smith Landscape Architects that would replace portions of the wall with new landscaping surrounding the main entrance, while also replacing an access staircase.

Northeast-facing areal view, 1637 Bathurst, image via submission to City of Toronto

All of the space within the proposed building would be dedicated to residential uses, with the plan by RAW Design calling for 67 rental units, including replacements for the 25 existing units (in accordance with Toronto’s Rental Housing Demolition & Conversion policy). The units are proposed in a mix of 9 one-bedroom suites, 22 two-bedroom suites, and 36 three-bedroom suites.

Southeast-facing areal view, 1637 Bathurst, image via submission to City of Toronto

Residents would have access to indoor and outdoor amenity spaces, totalling 250 m². 119 m² of indoor amenity space would be housed on the building's ground floor above the lobby and main entrance, consisting of a lounge area and gym. Two outdoor amenity areas are proposed, one a 79 m² outdoor terrace with seating, dining, and barbecues overlooking Bathurst Street. The second space, at 52 m², would be a fourth-floor terrace with seating, planters, and north-facing views over the neighbourhood.

Southwest-facing areal view, 1637 Bathurst, image via submission to City of Toronto

A total of 86 parking spaces would be housed underground in an automated stacker parking system, with additional visitor and accessible parking spaces found at grade to the rear of the building. 64 resident bicycle storage spaces would also be provided in the garage, while an additional 8 visitor spaces would be located at grade.

Northeast-facing areal view, 1637 Bathurst, image via submission to City of Toronto

