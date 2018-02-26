| by Jack Landau |

A cavernous pit is taking shape in South Etobicoke's Humber Bay Shores community, where Mattamy Homes and the Biddington Group's Vita on the Lake and Vita Two On The Lake will soon rise to heights of 53 and 16 storeys. The Graziani + Corazza Architects-designed condominium towers will be served by a 180-metre long, 922-space underground parking garage, reaching a depth of six levels.

Facing south across the Vita/Vita 2 site, image by Craig White

We last checked in on the site just over a month ago, when installation of the site's tandem pile and lagging and caisson wall shoring systems by Deep Foundations had recently wrapped up, and the first signs of excavation were apparent. Crews from Michael Bros. Excavation continue to dig deeper into the soil and rock, and the pit now extends three levels below grade at its deepest point in the northwest corner.

Facing southwest across the Vita/Vita 2 site, image by Craig White

A closer look reveals the meeting point between the site's pile and lagging and caisson wall shoring systems. Steel soldier piles and horizontal timber lagging form the aptly named pile and lagging system, while poured concrete walls mark the location of the caisson wall system. The less expensive pile and lagging system is being used at the northwest end of the site where underground water is not an issue, while the caisson wall system is employed to hold back both water and earth, where the water table demands.

Caisson wall (L) and pile and lagging (R) shoring systems, image by Craig White

The pit will eventually be extended at each end in following phases. At the southeast end of the site, currently occupied by the presentation centre and associated surface parking lot, the next phase of excavation will account for roughly one-third of the site's footprint and will allow Vita Two to proceed. To the northwest, the last phase of excavation will extend the garage under a future commercial building forting Lake Shore Boulevard, an area that is currently occupied by construction trailers.

Facing north at the Vita/Vita 2 site, showing the location of the second phase of excavation, image by Craig White

