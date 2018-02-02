| by Jack Landau |

We have been closely following the early stages of construction for the Wesley Tower at Daniels City Centre, a new Rafael + Bigauskas Architects-designed, 43-storey condominium soon to rise at the City Centre Drive and Confederation Parkway intersection near Square One in Mississauga. At the time of our last update at the start of December, the final stages of shoring activity were wrapping up, and excavation had begun for the project's underground levels.

Wesley Tower site on January 23rd, image by Forum contributor drum118

Returning to the scene two months later shows quite a bit of change. Shoring is complete and excavation is now well below grade across the site, with an earth ramp in place to provide street-level access to the pit for workers and machinery.

Excavation for Wesley Tower at Daniels City Centre, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

Excavation will be followed by the installation of a crane and the forming of the first elements of the foundations and parking levels. It will take many months to get back up to grade, before we can look forward to the rise of the building's five-storey podium and 38-storey tower above.

Wesley Tower, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

Residents of Wesley Tower will have access to a selection of indoor and outdoor amenities to be known as "Club W", housed in and atop the podium. The basketball hoop is one of several amenities aimed at residents who want to work up a sweat.

Gym amenity at Daniels' Wesley Tower, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

The podium is set to connect with a future 19-storey second phase tower, adding even more density to The Daniels Corporation's 23-acre Daniels City Centre community.