| by Jack Landau |

A proposal to redevelop part of the site of Bloor Street United Church at 300 Bloor Street West in Toronto's Annex neighbourhood evolved through an extensive series of meetings and consultations before being submitted with the City last December. After four meetings with City Staff, seven community consultations, and the submission of the proposal, developers Northrop Development Inc. and Collecdev continue to work with the community to refine their proposed 38-storey residential development. The companies say their aim is to work through issues with community groups and locals to develop a socially, economically, and environmentally sustainable solution for the site.

300 Bloor West site, image retrieved from Apple Maps

Designed by KPMB Architects with heritage elements overseen by specialists ERA Architects, the project preserves the 19th-century church building at the corner of Bloor and Huron, while connecting it to a new 38-storey, 259-unit condominium tower via an enclosed three-storey atrium. Due to the proposal's position above active TTC subway tunnels, the project proposes a four-level, above-grade parking garage, wrapped by amenity spaces to present an attractive face to the surroundings. More details about the proposal's density and design can be found in a recent article written following the project's December submission.

Podium, 300 Bloor Street West, image via submission to City of Toronto

Feedback from locals and community groups have led Northrop and Collecdev to create a list of six community benefits in an effort to give back to the surrounding area. These proposed benefits include ensuring the long-term viability of Bloor Street United Church as a place of worship and a centre for community outreach; enhancing and revitalizing existing historic and cultural elements on site; contributing to a thriving streetscape along Bloor Street West; providing retail and commercial spaces; introducing new residents to The Annex; and improving the connectivity of the Annex with the Bloor Street corridor.

Facing north at 300 Bloor Street West, image via submission to City of Toronto

As the project continues to work its way through the planning and approvals process, the developers are encouraging community feedback on the project's website, stating that the process should be "a conversation, not a monologue." The developers also say that transparency is also an important for community collaboration, so the website also includes status updates on the planning process and access to planning documents, all to make community engagement more effective.

300 Bloor Street West, image via submission to City of Toronto

