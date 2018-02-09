| by Jack Landau |

Province announces new green space at Ontario Place; Danforth cafe fears expropriation for new Greenwood subway exit; Trudeau plays up Canadian diversity and education in bid for Amazon headquarters; and more news:

Province announces new green space at Ontario Place (Toronto Star)

Danforth cafe fears expropriation for new Greenwood subway exit (Inside Toronto)

Trudeau plays up Canadian diversity and education in bid for Amazon headquarters (Globe and Mail)

Some useless transit ‘ghost shelters’ have finally been moved (Toronto Star)

Doug Ford rejects Trump comparisons but Twitter fans urge him to Make Ontario Great Again (CBC News)

Renovation gives Sandgate Women's Shelter bulletproof windows (Toronto Star)

Mount Dennis could join pilot project to entice investors, developers (Inside Toronto)

Mississauga Board of Trade pushes for local tourism agency (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

New Images Showcase Mammoth FOUR Frankfurt Project (Frankfurt)

Views From the Doomed Georgia Viaduct (Vancouver)

The Transformation of the Alberta Boot Site (Calgary)

The Many Faces of Downtown's Crash Hotel (Edmonton)